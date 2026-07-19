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Sonam Wangchuk: Delhi High Court says activist not in detention, will remain in Safdarjung Hospital

After hearing arguments, the court concluded that no interim order was required. In her plea, Angmo had expressed a lack of faith in the Safdarjung Hospital and sought directions to shift Wangchuk to a private hospital.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk: Delhi High Court says activist not in detention, will remain in Safdarjung Hospital
Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for over three weeks (Photo: ANI).
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The Delhi High Court on Sunday (July 19) heard a petition filed by Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging the Delhi Police's move to shift him to a hospital amid his indefinite hunger strike. After hearing arguments, the court concluded that no interim order was required. In her plea, Angmo had expressed a lack of faith in the Safdarjung Hospital and sought directions to shift Wangchuk to a private hospital. On Saturday, the Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for over three weeks, from the Jantar Mantar to the state-run hospital.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Wangchuk, told the court they intended to shift the 59-year-old activist to the Medanta Hospital and that they had spoken to the doctors there. Earlier, Angmo had alleged a lack of transparency at the Safdarjung Hospital, saying she was not being provided Wangchuk's medical test reports.

On the other hand, the government said that Wangchuk's hospitalisation was justified due to his deteriorating health. "Eighteen days of fasting in a weather which is humid and dehydrate any normal person and if you are on a fast, in this weather this leads to ketosis syndrome. It will not be in parameters but it can later lead to shock and Hypokalemia," government counsel Chetan Sharma said. The counsel also rejected Angmo's claims, saying she had 24x7 access to Wangchuk and the doctors at Safdarjung. Sharma also suggested that Wangchuk could be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

What did the court say?

The court has asked the doctors and the government to submit a status report on Wangchuk's health within the next three days. The court also noted that Wangchuk was not in police detention. "Court has to see a larger picture. Mr. Wangchuk is not in detention, but the wife, brother and brother in law have been given access," Justice Mini Pushkarna said. The hearing will resume on Friday (July 24).

Why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

Sonam Wangchuk, an award-winning educationist and innovator, has been protesting to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. The protest has been backed by the satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party, several student associations, and opposition leaders.

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