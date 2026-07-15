Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: Plea in Delhi High Court seeks force-feeding of activist

The petitioner said that Wangchuk will not be able to survive for more than two days, adding that the government is "least concerned and insensitive."

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court has sought urgent intervention as educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk continues an indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The petitioner said that Wangchuk will not be able to survive for more than two days, adding that the government is "least concerned and insensitive." The plea has sought directions to force-feed Wangchuk, who has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over a series of scandals surrounding several national-level examinations. The Delhi High Court said that it will hear the petition on Thursday (July 16).

A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia deferred hearing on the petition after noting that nobody appeared for the state amid an ongoing work abstention called by the Delhi bar association. "Nobody is present on behalf of the Union of India. We are entertaining the petition. We will post the matter tomorrow itself and require them to seek instructions. We will ask the registry to file the order to the authorities today itself," the Delhi High Court said.

The plea, filed by the lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, comes as Wangchuk, a 59-year-old activist from Ladakh, has lost around 8.5 kilograms. "The simple thing to be done is to take him to a government hospital and force feed him the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for the human body to survive," the plea said. It added that holding a peaceful protest at a public place "is a fundamental, democratic right of the citizens."

Sonam Wangchuk's strike

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The satirical outfit and its supporters have been demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in exams such as the medical entrance test NEET-UG 2026, which was cancelled over a paper leak scandal.