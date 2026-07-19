'Illegal Protest': Delhi Police deny permission for CJP's Sansad Chalo march on July 20, says 'no permission sought'

Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for medical evaluation as his hunger strike entered week 3. Meanwhile, Delhi Police declared the CJP's "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament on July 20 as "illegal", saying no permission was sought.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday for medical evaluation. The admission came even as support mounted for the Cockroach Janata Party's planned "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament on July 20. The march is scheduled for the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Wangchuk's hunger strike has now entered its third week and has been drawing growing political backing.

Delhi Police: 'Sansad Chalo' march will not be permitted

Delhi Police made it clear that the march would not be allowed. They called the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar "illegal" and warned of action if demonstrators attempt to proceed towards Parliament.

Senior officers said the proposed march could disrupt law and order in one of the capital's most sensitive security zones. Officials added that any large gathering moving towards Parliament could create public safety concerns and severely affect traffic in central Delhi. Protesters could be detained if they attempt to breach security arrangements.

No permission sought, say police

A senior police officer said that organisers had neither informed the police nor sought permission. "CJP spokesperson Abhijeet Dipke has never informed us or applied for permission for the Sansad Chalo march," the officer said.

"It’s a completely illegal protest because they only had permission for one day. We even made them sign undertakings. Now, they have extended it without any permission. Also, for the march, we only approached them but they have not even applied for permission."

The standoff sets up a confrontation as CJP supporters prepare to march to Parliament on July 20.