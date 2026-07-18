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Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised on Day 21 of hunger strike, taken to Safdarjung by Delhi Police

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, Day 21 of his hunger strike. Delhi Police said it acted on Delhi HC orders and medical advice due to his deteriorating health.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised on Day 21 of hunger strike, taken to Safdarjung by Delhi Police
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Delhi's Jantar Mantar and taken to the hospital on Saturday.  He had been on a hunger strike at the protest site since June 28. Saturday marked the 21st day of his fast.

Delhi Police shifted the 59-year-old to the Delhi government-run Safdarjung Hospital. He was admitted to the emergency ward. Sources told ANI, "He is conscious, and his vitals are stable."

Why police intervened

In a statement on X, Delhi Police said the action was taken as per orders of the Delhi High Court and on expert medical advice.  "As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the police said.

Police added there was "slight commotion" when protestors tried to create obstruction, but said officers exercised "maximum restraint." They also urged protestors at Jantar Mantar to "peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

Delhi HC had ordered medical monitoring

The move came two days after the Centre told the High Court it would provide any required medical intervention to Wangchuk based on doctors' advice.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia had directed daily clinical monitoring of his health.  "Every life is precious," the Bench observed, asking the government to intervene if medication was needed.

What was he protesting for?

Wangchuk began his hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

Cockroach Janta Party's chief spokesperson Saurav Das shared a video on X showing police, in uniform and civilian clothes, reaching the protest stage. He wrote, "Delhi Police has picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully!" With Wangchuk now under medical care, focus shifts to his health and the demands behind the 3-week-long protest.

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