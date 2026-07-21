Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalisation, CJP Protest Crackdown: AIIMS doctors seek President's intervention

On Wangchuk's continued hospitalisation at Safdarjung Hospital despite the activist seeking leave, the association raised important questions regarding the autonomy and rights of patients.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) doctors' association urged President Droupadi Murmu to order a fair and time-bound independent probe into what prevailed at Janta Mantar on Monday in Delhi. The association also expressed concern over reports that activist Sonam Wangchuk was not permitted to leave Safdarjung Hospital, questioning the patient’s right even after requesting a Leave Against Medical Advice, or LAMA.

CJP Protest row: AIIMS doctors' association writes to Droupadi Murmu

In an appeal to the President of India, the Resident Doctors' Association of AIIMS sought an explanation on the reports indicating the use of lathi charge, tear gas, and physical force against a large number of peaceful protesters, including students, doctors and young citizens. “While certain aspects of the incident remain contested, videos and eyewitness accounts available in the public domain have raised serious questions regarding the manner in which peaceful democratic dissent was handled," it said.

The RDA also raised questions on videos purportedly showing police personnel with their faces and name badges covered. "Particularly concerning are videos that appear to show police personnel with their faces and name badges covered, undermining transparency and accountability in law enforcement," the letter said.

On Wangchuk's continued hospitalisation at Safdarjung Hospital despite the activist seeking leave, the association raised important questions regarding the autonomy and rights of patients. "The principle of informed consent and a competent patient's right to refuse or discontinue treatment are fundamental ethical and legal principles of medical practice. Any departure from these principles should be subject to due legal process and transparent justification," it said.

CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk health update



Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters are stable, but he continues to require sustained medical supervision due to prolonged fasting and persistent laboratory abnormalities, the Safdarjung Hospital said on Tuesday, as ANI reports.

Wangchuk is currently receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplements in syrup form but has continued to refuse intravenous therapy and glucose administration.

A widespread protest was staged across the national capital on Monday led by Cockroach Janata Party activist Abhijeet Dipke. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the vandalism of vehicles and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street during the protest to reach Parliament, police sources said on Tuesday.