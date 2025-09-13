Sonam Wangchuk: Safdarjung hospital says activist's vitals are stable, requires constant monitoring

Wangchuk -- an engineer, education reformer, and climate activist from Ladakh -- has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk remains under continuous medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, where his vital parameters are stable, though he continues to require round-the-clock monitoring due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, according to a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Sunday. While his blood parameters have shown minor improvement, his condition still requires strict vigilance, the hospital authorities added.

Dr. Manisha Thakur, Head of Department (HOD), Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, mentioned that Wangchuk has been under close observation since yesterday. Dr. Thakur further mentioned that specialists from both hospitals, AIIMS Delhi and VMMC, think that Sonam Wangchuk requires round-the-clock medical care. "Sonam Wangchuk is admitted to VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. Since yesterday, he has been under close monitoring and observation. His vital parameters at present are stable. His blood parameters have shown a slight improvement over yesterday. But still, he requires constant monitoring round the clock. We have a multidisciplinary team that is taking care of him. Our team also includes doctors from AIIMS Delhi and VMMC, Safdarjung Hospital," the doctor said. "The specialists of both hospitals think that Sonam Wangchuk requires round-the-clock medical care and monitoring. If you do prolonged fasting, then it affects your health. It is a type of stress on your body, and it can lead to complications. So, the early detection of complications is very necessary, which can be done through monitoring. If any complication is detected early, then it can be treated promptly, and he can be taken care of," Dr. Thakur said.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his hunger strike. The court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same" and directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided. The directions were passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia while disposing of a public interest litigation expressing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

Following Delhi High Court's directions, Delhi Police shifted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital. Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy. He and his supporters had also announced a march to Parliament on July 20 to press for their demands.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).