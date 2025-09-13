FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sonam Wangchuk: Safdarjung hospital says activist's vitals are stable, requires constant monitoring

Sonam Wangchuk: Safdarjung hospital says activist's vitals are stable

UP News: UP Gold Medallist BTech Student Ends Life After 50 Job Failures

UP News: UP Gold Medallist BTech Student Ends Life After 50 Job Failures

Sonam Wangchuk To End Fast? Wife Reveals 2 Conditions | Delhi News | CJP Protest

Sonam Wangchuk To End Fast? Wife Reveals 2 Conditions | Delhi News | CJP Protest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Sonam Wangchuk: Safdarjung hospital says activist's vitals are stable, requires constant monitoring

Wangchuk -- an engineer, education reformer, and climate activist from Ladakh -- has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 01:19 AM IST

Sonam Wangchuk: Safdarjung hospital says activist's vitals are stable, requires constant monitoring
Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for more than three weeks (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sonam Wangchuk remains under continuous medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, where his vital parameters are stable, though he continues to require round-the-clock monitoring due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, according to a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Sunday. While his blood parameters have shown minor improvement, his condition still requires strict vigilance, the hospital authorities added.

Dr. Manisha Thakur, Head of Department (HOD), Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, mentioned that Wangchuk has been under close observation since yesterday. Dr. Thakur further mentioned that specialists from both hospitals, AIIMS Delhi and VMMC, think that Sonam Wangchuk requires round-the-clock medical care. "Sonam Wangchuk is admitted to VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. Since yesterday, he has been under close monitoring and observation. His vital parameters at present are stable. His blood parameters have shown a slight improvement over yesterday. But still, he requires constant monitoring round the clock. We have a multidisciplinary team that is taking care of him. Our team also includes doctors from AIIMS Delhi and VMMC, Safdarjung Hospital," the doctor said. "The specialists of both hospitals think that Sonam Wangchuk requires round-the-clock medical care and monitoring. If you do prolonged fasting, then it affects your health. It is a type of stress on your body, and it can lead to complications. So, the early detection of complications is very necessary, which can be done through monitoring. If any complication is detected early, then it can be treated promptly, and he can be taken care of," Dr. Thakur said.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his hunger strike. The court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same" and directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided. The directions were passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia while disposing of a public interest litigation expressing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

Following Delhi High Court's directions, Delhi Police shifted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital. Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy. He and his supporters had also announced a march to Parliament on July 20 to press for their demands.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonam Wangchuk: Safdarjung hospital says activist's vitals are stable, requires constant monitoring
Sonam Wangchuk: Safdarjung hospital says activist's vitals are stable
England clinch ODI series 2-1 with 27-run win over India; Sam Curran stars
England clinch ODI series 2-1 with 27-run win over India; Sam Curran stars
Will Sonam Wangchuk end hunger strike on Monday? Activist's wife says he has one condition
Wangchuk's wife says he would end hunger strike on one condition
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final prize money: How much will the champions and runners-up earn?
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Winner and runner-up prize money explained
CJP's Parliament march: Delhi Police says no permission sought, warns of action against protesters
CJP protest march: Delhi Police warns of action as no permission given
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement