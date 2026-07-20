Sonam Wangchuk Health Row: Wife moves HC challenging order denying transfer to private hospital

In the appeal, Angmo submits that the impugned order fails to deal with the issue of informed consent and overlooks the settled legal principle.

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali J Angmo, has moved the Delhi High Court's Division Bench, challenging the Single Judge's order that declined to direct the transfer of Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choice. She sought an urgent appeal while contending that the order violates Wangchuk's fundamental rights to bodily autonomy, informed consent and personal liberty.

Why did Sonam Wangchuk's wife move the Delhi High Court's Division bench?

In the appeal, Angmo submits that the impugned order fails to deal with the issue of informed consent and overlooks the settled legal principle. She says that a competent patient has the right to accept, refuse or discontinue medical treatment. The appeal further contends that although the Single Judge recorded that Wangchuk is neither under arrest nor under detention, the order effectively confines him to Safdarjung Hospital without any legal authority.

It alleges that the order authorises medical intervention, including the administration of food, without Wangchuk's consent, thereby violating his bodily autonomy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Relying on the Supreme Court's decisions in Common Cause v. Union of India and Samira Kohli v. Dr Prabha Manchanda, the appeal argues that every competent patient has the right to make informed decisions regarding medical treatment and that any medical intervention without free and informed consent is impermissible except in limited emergency circumstances.The appeal also claims that Wangchuk's continued confinement at Safdarjung Hospital infringes his rights under Articles 19 and 21 by preventing him from continuing his peaceful hunger strike and protest at Jantar Mantar.

Referring to the Supreme Court's ruling in the Ramlila Maidan Incident case, the plea submits that a hunger strike is a constitutionally recognised form of protest and cannot be curtailed by forcibly confining a protester in a hospital in the absence of any lawful detention. It has also been submitted that Wangchuk was never consulted before being taken to Safdarjung Hospital and that neither he nor his wife was allowed to choose the hospital or the doctors treating him. The appeal alleges that there is no evidence of any deterioration in his health justifying such coercive action and argues that if the authorities believed immediate medical intervention was necessary, they ought to have sought the Court's permission before removing him from the protest site.

The appeal seeks the setting aside of the July 19 order in which Delhi High Court’s Justice Mini Pushkarna declined to grant interim relief for Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital. The court upheld that there was no prima facie violation of his personal liberty as the move was made to protect his life after a 17-18 day fast that left his blood sugar, sodium and potassium levels critically low. The Court noted that, per a July 16 Division Bench order, Wangchuk was shifted in compliance with medical advice and is being given only oral medicines and electrolytes with his consent, with no force used.

Sonam Wangchuk's health update

Meanwhile, Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast for over three weeks, remains stable but medically vulnerable at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. According to doctors, as TOI reports, he is on an “oral sugar-free” electrolyte solution and under 24x7 observation by a joint Safdarjung-AIIMS team. His vitals, including BP, pulse, and oxygen, are normal, and he is conscious, but blood parameters still show borderline abnormalities due to prolonged fasting and need continuous monitoring. The hospital reported “minor improvement” in blood reports but stressed that prolonged fasting poses risks of deterioration and complications. Doctors warn that fasting beyond two weeks can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and other serious complications.

(with ANI inputs)