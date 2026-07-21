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Sonam Wangchuk: Safdarjung Hospital says activist in stable condition, doctors continue monitoring

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Sonam Wangchuk: Safdarjung Hospital says activist in stable condition, doctors continue monitoring

According to a health bulletin issued on Monday, his vital parameters are within the stable range. The bulletin said that while his blood sugar levels remain on the lower side, other blood parameters have shown improvement following oral rehydration therapy and potassium supplementation.

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Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 01:25 AM IST

Sonam Wangchuk: Safdarjung Hospital says activist in stable condition, doctors continue monitoring
Activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike (Photo: ANI).
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors say his condition remains stable. According to the health bulletin released on Monday, his vital parameters are within a stable range. The bulletin said that while his blood sugar levels remain on the lower side, other blood parameters have shown improvement following oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and potassium syrup supplementation.

A multidisciplinary team of specialists from the hospital and AIIMS New Delhi is closely monitoring his health. Doctors said continued clinical observation is necessary to support his recovery from mild to moderate dehydration and to detect any potential complications at an early stage. Hospital authorities stated that all necessary medical care is being provided, and future treatment decisions will depend on his clinical progress and the results of ongoing laboratory investigations. The health update was issued by the Head of the Department of Medicine at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18. Meanwhile, today, a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) met the Union Health Minister over its demands. The Union minister appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in.

Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X that this morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government. He said discussions began around 11:50 am and the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. "There was detailed verbal discussion first, and a written petition was given to me at about 4 pm. I requested all the protesters to end their protest and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he added.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they placed three demands before Nadda, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives". He said activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately". Das said that the protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. "We met JP Nadda twice. During the meeting, we stated our three demands. First, that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately... Second, we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign; he should either be dismissed from the Cabinet or resign voluntarily. The protest will continue until his resignation is secured. Third, we demand compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom have lost their lives. We approached JP Nadda regarding these demands," Das told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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