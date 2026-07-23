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Sonam Wangchuk drops Dharmendra Pradhan resignation demand, CJP revives it as NEET deadlock continues

Talks between the Centre and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over NEET paper leak protests have hit a deadlock. CJP demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and public dialogue at Jantar Mantar.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 02:12 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk drops Dharmendra Pradhan resignation demand, CJP revives it as NEET deadlock continues
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Discussions between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is spearheading the protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and education reforms, have hit a roadblock over key preconditions set by the protesting group, government sources said on Thursday.

According to government sources, Sonam Wangchuk had reportedly decided to drop his insistence on the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan—a move that was initially seen as a positive step that could help break the deadlock.

However, the sources said the CJP delegation subsequently reiterated two preconditions before formal discussions could begin: the resignation of the minister and that any dialogue with the Centre be held publicly at Jantar Mantar.

Government sources said both demands are unacceptable to the Centre, resulting in the current impasse. This comes after the Centre had signalled its willingness to engage with the protesters.

Nadda meets CJP, urges end to agitation

In recent days, Union minister JP Nadda met a CJP delegation, appealed to them to end the agitation and assured them that the government was open to dialogue. He also visited injured protesters in hospital following clashes during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

While the BJP maintained that the doors for talks remained open, it accused the Opposition of politicising the agitation.

Nadda, on Wednesday, also appealed against politicising the paper leak issue, saying students’ concerns should not be used for political gain and should instead be addressed through discussion and corrective measures.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nadda questioned why he had not raised the issue of paper leaks during previous governments. He also reminded Rahul Gandhi of paper leak incidents that took place during the Congress-led UPA government.

Communication channels still open

Despite the deadlock, sources said communication channels remain open and efforts are underway to find a middle ground that could pave the way for formal talks. The Centre, they added, continues to favour dialogue but without accepting preconditions.

The movement, led by the CJP, began over allegations surrounding the NEET 2026 paper leak but has since expanded into a broader campaign against perceived failures in the examination system.

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