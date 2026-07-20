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Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike after Parliament clashes, urges Centre to let protestors present their grievances

After clashes broke out between protestors and security personel on Monday, activist Sonam Wangchuk has declared that he will continue his hunger strike. Meanwhile, Dipke and Angmo have continued their sit-in.

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Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 11:15 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike after Parliament clashes, urges Centre to let protestors present their grievances
Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike after Parliament clashes (ANI)
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After clashes broke out between protestors and security personel on Monday, activist Sonam Wangchuk has declared that he will continue his hunger strike. In a self-written note, Wangchuk, who has been fasting for 23 days now, said that he will continue his hunger strike until CJP leaders are permitted to meet MPs at the Parliament or he is allowed to meet them at Safdarjung Hospital.

"Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting Youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the Hospital," Wangchuk said. "Hopefully government will fix accountability of Education minister before that," he added.

Wangchuk's appeal to govt

He also requested the government and Delhi Police to allow the protesting students to express their grievances before the Parliament. "I am touched & moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation and I appeal to the Govt & Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow," Wangchuk said.

"I'm sure the young protesters will show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today," he added.

CJP continues sit-in

The Cockroach Janata Party has continued their sit-in protest despite the security personel having cleared the protest site at Jantar Mantar. CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo have been leading the sit-in protest after accusing the government of resorting to lathi charge and commiting violence against the protestors. Notably, Abhijeet Dipke fainted hours after ending his hunger strike on Monday after which he was escorted away by his supporters.

Dr Gitanjali Angmo, accused the Centre and the Delhi Police of "spreading lies" and misusing their authority to suppress the protest. Speaking to ANI, Angmo said, "This is a movement that has caught the imagination of the entire nation. We have people here from the whole country and there are more than 25 lakh youth across 5 km radius. The police and the government are only resorting to lies to control the situation. They are just doing lathi charge, misusing their power and using lies."

Clashes near Parliament

As the CJP and its supporters headed for 'Chalo Sansad March' they confronted with the police and security personel amid heavy deployment in the area. Police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas shells to disperse the protestors who were attempting to break police barricades. Many personel and protestors have been reportedly injured in the clashes. 

Security was heightened in the New Delhi district in view of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, with prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remaining in force.

Meeting with JP Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which made three demands to the government. He appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in. 

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das later said they placed three demands before Nadda, including resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives". Das and CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka met the Union Health Minister. 

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