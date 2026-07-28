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Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on Cockroach Janta Party's viral celebration videos

Sonam Wangchuk asked people to celebrate “with dignity and restraint,” adding that being humble and respectful is equally important as achieving success.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on Cockroach Janta Party's viral celebration videos
Sonam Wangchuk; Image source: ANI
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk reacted to the viral videos of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members celebrating after Dharmendra Pradhan quit as Union Education Minister.

The 59-year-old said that staying grounded and humble is just as important as achieving success. His statement comes amid a heated social media debate over clips showing CJP’s core members dancing and partying following Pradhan’s resignation, just hours after they ended their month-long protest.

Sonam Wangchuk on CJP's celebration

"Victory must be accompanied by humility," Wangchuk said, calling on supporters to celebrate "with dignity, restraint, and responsibility".

Wangchuk became the face of the CJP-led protest by students at Jantar Mantar. He went on an indefinite hunger strike and stayed with the protesters till police took him to a government hospital. On July 23, he ended his 26-day fast after the government promised no legal action against student protesters and compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide after the paper leak.

Why CJP is facing backlass over celebration after Pradhan's resignation?

Videos of CJP members celebrating sparked massive criticism online. The group, which started two months ago as a satirical social media page, faced backlash from both supporters and political rivals, who questioned the timing and tone of the festivities.

Many users called the celebrations insensitive, noting that the movement gained traction partly due to student suicides following the NEET-UG paper leak. Others accused CJP’s leadership of partying while grassroots protesters were still being arrested in multiple states.

In response, CJP spokesperson Saurva Das said the videos simply reflected how the younger generation expresses itself.

"We can sit on the road for as long as it takes. We can protest while dancing. We can organise while sipping cold coffee," Das wrote on X on Monday. "That's just how this generation is. Confident, creative, resilient, and IMPOSSIBLE to stereotype."

Das also claimed that the government and several TV anchors “don’t understand Gen Z and younger generations at all,” adding, “The uncles and aunties can keep complaining. They’ll just have to deal with us!”

Did CJP organise a party at 5-star hotel?

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani criticised the celebrations too, alleging that CJP leaders were hosting a victory party at a five-star hotel.  

"The CJP leadership throwing a victory party at a hotel! After Delhi witnessed days of violence, these so-called youth activists switched on the music and began dancing. Who funded the travel, food, accommodation, equipment and logistics throughout this agitation?" he wrote on X.

Das denied this and clarified it wasn’t at a luxury venue.

"It wasn't a five-star hotel. It was two-star or maybe three max," he said.

He explained the meet was in a basement hall to honour 150-200 volunteers, many of whom came from other states and stayed for 37 days of protest before going home.

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