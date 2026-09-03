Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims: 'Didn't run sophisticated research software'

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has denied claims of foreign links to the Cockroach Janta Party protest movement, saying he supported the cause after looking at available data and speaking to its members.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has responded to allegations about foreign links to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest movement, which he had supported during its demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. During a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Wangchuk was questioned about allegations related to the movement's funding and possible connections with foreign countries.

The host jokingly asked him, "Are you CIA? I don't know how else to respond, but this is what a CIA person would do, so sophisticated..."

Wangchuk responded with humour and said, “If I am, I am yet to discover it. Maybe they have such a sophisticated way of hiring that even the person doesn't know until he is dead and 500 years have passed."

Why did Sonam Wangchuk support the CJP protests?

Wangchuk was a prominent supporter of the CJP protests, which began at Jantar Mantar in June over alleged exam irregularities. He also went on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the protesters.

The movement later led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in July.

During the podcast, Wangchuk explained that his decision to support the protesters was based on the information available to him at the time, his conversations with the members and his own observations.

He said he had not carried out an extensive investigation into the background of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke or the allegations surrounding his educational credentials and possible links with Pakistan, Bangladesh or the US.

“I didn't run some sophisticated research software.”

‘94 per cent followers were from India’

Wangchuk said he looked at the available social media data after authorities raised concerns about the movement having a significant following outside India.

According to him, the data he saw showed that 94 per cent of the group's followers were from India, while six per cent were from other countries.

“Yes, it was data. Our authorities, including the Lieutenant Governor, were saying that they have a huge following in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the US that I didn't know about. So I went and looked at the analytics of their followers. It turned out that 94 per cent of their followers were from India, and only six per cent were from other countries.”

He then joked, “India is indeed the Vishwaguru (world leader)-India started this, and now a 'Cockroach Janata Party' is forming in Pakistan, so at least India is leading in protests."

Wangchuk said the six per cent foreign following did not raise concerns for him.

“A six per cent foreign following is not a high-risk following. If it were 30 per cent foreign and 70 per cent Indian, red lights would have blinked for me. But six per cent outside and 94 per cent inside, combined with what was visible on the ground, made me realize there was no such thing. Then I got on calls with them, asked questions, and didn't feel at all that they were working for any foreign power," he added.

‘I was convinced there was nothing fishy’

Wangchuk said he spoke directly with people associated with the movement before deciding to support them.

“You might have issues with them eating burgers or their past jobs, but they are not being handled by any outside power,” he said.

According to Wangchuk, he decided to join the protesters and announced that he would go on a hunger strike if they were arrested because he did not see any foreign involvement or ill intention behind the movement.

“So, based on that, and seeing that there was no ill intention in this movement, I decided to support them. Especially since they were saying they might be arrested when they landed in Delhi, I did two things: I said I would join them, and if they were arrested, I would go on a hunger strike. I gave them that cover because I was convinced there was nothing fishy."

Wangchuk supports probe into allegations

When asked if screenshots and available data were enough to publicly support the group, Wangchuk said he was open to further investigation into any allegations against the people involved.

He maintained, however, that based on what he knew at the time, he did not believe the protesters were being funded or controlled by any foreign power.

“In hindsight, I don't think they were paid off by anyone. But as you say about the university record, I am in full support of any investigation. Anyone who leads shouldn't lie; if they make big claims that turn out to be small, it should be investigated.”

‘20 children had committed suicide’: Wangchuk explains why the cause mattered

Wangchuk said the issue that pushed him to support the protest was the reported deaths of students by suicide linked to concerns over exam irregularities.

“But at that time, based on what was visible, and after hearing that 20 children had committed suicide over this issue-which is what they were raising a voice for-that was the big issue. 20 kids giving up their lives is a massive, uncelebrated tragedy.”

He added that the issue deeply affected him because of his association with education policy.

“That deeply saddened me. Since I am associated with education policy and these are its tragic manifestations, it moved me deeply. In front of that cause, small things didn't matter. They were raising a voice for a genuine concern.”

Wangchuk also made it clear that his support was primarily for the cause being raised by the protesters rather than an unconditional endorsement of the organisation or every individual associated with it.