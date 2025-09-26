Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk He has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), but has not been shifted to jail yet.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh
Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested by Leh police days after violent protests in Ladakh. He has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), but has not been shifted to jail yet. Reports suggest that Wangchuck was supposed to address a press conference at 2.30 pm on Friday, but was arrested before he could talk to the media. He has been leading a protest for full statehood of Ladakh and recognition of the UT under the Sixth Schedule to preserve tribal rights. The protest turned violent on Wednesday.

The development comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began an inquiry into alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against an institution founded by Ladakh-based Wangchuk.

Ladakh Protests

The statehood for Ladakh movement descended into violence, arson and street clashes on September 24, reportedly leaving four people dead and at least 80 injured. Subsequently, Wangchuk called off his fortnight-long hunger strike to press for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, while authorities clamped curfew in the Leh district.

Groups of youths, indulging in arson and vandalism, targeted the headquarters of the BJP and the Hill Council and set vehicles ablaze. Police and paramilitary forces, deployed in strength across the town, lobbed teargas shells to bring the situation under control, the officials said.

Centre on mob violence

The Centre has alleged that the mob violence was guided by the 'provocative statements' of activist Wangchuk, and certain 'politically motivated' individuals were not happy with the progress made in the ongoing talks between the representatives of the government and Ladakhi groups.

READ | Benjamin Netanyahu avoids European airspace, takes unusual route to reach UN Summit; here's why

