Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh

Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'
How to Maximise Returns and Minimise Risks in Gurugram Real Estate
Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty in PCB’s ICC complaint, likely to face...
IBPS PO Result 2025 DECLARED: Get direct LINK to download scorecard here
Centre issues BIG statement on NATO chief's claims about PM Modi, Putin: 'Conversations that never...'
Internet services suspended in Leh after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, here's what we know so far
Sameer Wankhede Vs Aryan Khan: A look at former NCB officer's career, family background, and more
Zubeen Garg's death: Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in singer's death case
How mom-to-be Katrina Kaif keeps her skin flawless? Check 7 must-try makeup tips
INDIA
Sonam Wangchuk He has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), but has not been shifted to jail yet.
Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested by Leh police days after violent protests in Ladakh. He has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), but has not been shifted to jail yet. Reports suggest that Wangchuck was supposed to address a press conference at 2.30 pm on Friday, but was arrested before he could talk to the media. He has been leading a protest for full statehood of Ladakh and recognition of the UT under the Sixth Schedule to preserve tribal rights. The protest turned violent on Wednesday.
The development comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began an inquiry into alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against an institution founded by Ladakh-based Wangchuk.
The statehood for Ladakh movement descended into violence, arson and street clashes on September 24, reportedly leaving four people dead and at least 80 injured. Subsequently, Wangchuk called off his fortnight-long hunger strike to press for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, while authorities clamped curfew in the Leh district.
Groups of youths, indulging in arson and vandalism, targeted the headquarters of the BJP and the Hill Council and set vehicles ablaze. Police and paramilitary forces, deployed in strength across the town, lobbed teargas shells to bring the situation under control, the officials said.
The Centre has alleged that the mob violence was guided by the 'provocative statements' of activist Wangchuk, and certain 'politically motivated' individuals were not happy with the progress made in the ongoing talks between the representatives of the government and Ladakhi groups.
READ | Benjamin Netanyahu avoids European airspace, takes unusual route to reach UN Summit; here's why