Sonam Wangchuk announces joining Cockroach Janata Party's protest, says 'Dipke's intentions patriotic'

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk announced on social media handles about his next move. He said, on Tuesday, that he will be part of the Cockroach Janta Party protest call on June 6 if the government takes no action by June 5, Friday.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk announced on social media handles about his next move. He said, on Tuesday, that he will be part of the Cockroach Janta Party protest call on June 6 if the government takes no action by June 5, Friday, strongly supporting the movement's demand for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk to join CJP protest

Sonam Wangchuk took to social media handles on X and Instagram to announce his decision. He wrote, “I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India.”

"IF NOT US WHO? IF NOT NOW WHEN ! I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India."

His announcement came hours after founder Abhijeet Dipke hinted that a popular personality would support the movement.

Dipke dropped the hint

Shortly before the announcement on X saying, “The wait is over,” while the party’s backup account, ‘Cockroach Is Back’, said it was “about to make a big announcement”. Wangchuk conveyed via a video message that he had spoken to Dipke and reviewed data shared by him.

He also said he is assured that the movement carried concerns of young people and that Dipke's motive was rooted in improving the country.

Wangchuk's confirmation links a significant and popular public figure to the campaign, which has already become very popular among students and young people over concerns related to examination management, education policy and accountability.

Dipke, who is scheduled to return to India on June 6, has announced plans to launch a peaceful protest in Delhi seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses in crucial examination.