FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sonam Wangchuk accuses Union ministers of breaching trust, details here

Sonam Wangchuk accuses Union ministers of breaching trust, details here

Congress leader KC Venugopal slams BJP over Ram Mandir row: 'People who looted temple are accusing us'

Cong slams BJP over Ram Mandir row: 'Those who looted accusing us'

Assam floods death toll rises to 95; 14 districts remain on high alert

Assam floods death toll rises to 95; 14 districts on high alert

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Sonam Wangchuk accuses Union ministers of breaching trust, details here

Sonam Wangchuk alleged that the government violated an agreement by releasing photographs of him ending his 26-day hunger strike, saying the incident made him lose faith in political leaders.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 07:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sonam Wangchuk accuses Union ministers of breaching trust, details here
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has alleged that the government broke a promise by releasing photographs of him ending his 26-day hunger strike, claiming the incident left him deeply disillusioned with political leaders across party lines.

Speaking to India Today's Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai in an exclusive interview, Wangchuk said there was a clear understanding that no pictures from his late-night meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh would be made public until Opposition leaders and student representatives were also included in the announcement.

"The ministers had got their own photographers. They pledged to me, they wouldn't release it. They broke the promise," Wangchuk said.

He explained that in Ladakh, it is customary for government representatives to offer juice or soup to end a protest fast after accepting the protesters' demands. However, he said he did not want the moment to appear as an event involving only the ruling party.

"I told them I would like members of other political parties, their leadership and student leaders to be part of it. I wanted it to be a joint gathering," he said.

According to Wangchuk, since the ministers arrived after midnight, he suggested that he would end the fast immediately, but the announcement and photographs should be released only after representatives from different political parties and student groups were included.

"I said I would break the fast, but the news would be released on my terms, with photographs of Opposition leaders and, if possible, student leaders put together so it appeared to be a joint effort," he said.

Wangchuk claimed the ministers agreed to the arrangement and that senior Intelligence Bureau officials present during the meeting witnessed the understanding.

"I told the IB officers, 'You are witnesses to this agreement. Nobody will release any images to the media until I break the news with all parties represented.' They agreed and made that promise," he said.

However, Wangchuk alleged that the agreement was broken within minutes.

"I was waiting to collect photographs of leaders from other parties. Within five minutes, a senior IB officer came huffing and puffing and said, 'Sir, I don't know how, but these images are already running on television channels,'" he recalled.

Rejecting allegations that he had reached a "midnight deal" with the government, Wangchuk said he had no interest in political bargaining.

"I could have done that deal much earlier. I need not have sat on a 26-day hunger strike. I could have made much bigger deals. I could have even said, 'Make me the education minister.' If I wanted to make deals, I had many opportunities," he said.

The activist said the episode had severely damaged his faith in politicians.

"They broke the promise. So I've lost trust in all these leaders," he said.

Wangchuk joined the Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over the NEET issue and began his hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28. After his health deteriorated, he was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him. Wangchuk ended his 26-day fast on July 24 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night message on anti-paper leak measures. Photographs of the ministers offering him soup to end the fast later surfaced, triggering the controversy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonam Wangchuk accuses Union ministers of breaching trust, details here
Sonam Wangchuk accuses Union ministers of breaching trust, details here
Trump compares Iran strategy to Venezuela, says US open to deal with Tehran
Trump compares Iran strategy to Venezuela, says US open to deal with Tehran
Gold, silver prices today, August 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Sheikh Hasina's son alleges Pakistan's ISI has growing influence in Bangladesh, warns of security threat to India
Sheikh Hasina's son alleges Pakistan's ISI has growing influence in Bangladesh
Congress leader KC Venugopal slams BJP over Ram Mandir row: 'People who looted temple are accusing us'
Cong slams BJP over Ram Mandir row: 'Those who looted accusing us'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement