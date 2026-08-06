Sonam Wangchuk accuses Union ministers of breaching trust, details here

Sonam Wangchuk alleged that the government violated an agreement by releasing photographs of him ending his 26-day hunger strike, saying the incident made him lose faith in political leaders.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has alleged that the government broke a promise by releasing photographs of him ending his 26-day hunger strike, claiming the incident left him deeply disillusioned with political leaders across party lines.

Speaking to India Today's Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai in an exclusive interview, Wangchuk said there was a clear understanding that no pictures from his late-night meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh would be made public until Opposition leaders and student representatives were also included in the announcement.

"The ministers had got their own photographers. They pledged to me, they wouldn't release it. They broke the promise," Wangchuk said.

He explained that in Ladakh, it is customary for government representatives to offer juice or soup to end a protest fast after accepting the protesters' demands. However, he said he did not want the moment to appear as an event involving only the ruling party.

"I told them I would like members of other political parties, their leadership and student leaders to be part of it. I wanted it to be a joint gathering," he said.

According to Wangchuk, since the ministers arrived after midnight, he suggested that he would end the fast immediately, but the announcement and photographs should be released only after representatives from different political parties and student groups were included.

"I said I would break the fast, but the news would be released on my terms, with photographs of Opposition leaders and, if possible, student leaders put together so it appeared to be a joint effort," he said.

Wangchuk claimed the ministers agreed to the arrangement and that senior Intelligence Bureau officials present during the meeting witnessed the understanding.

"I told the IB officers, 'You are witnesses to this agreement. Nobody will release any images to the media until I break the news with all parties represented.' They agreed and made that promise," he said.

However, Wangchuk alleged that the agreement was broken within minutes.

"I was waiting to collect photographs of leaders from other parties. Within five minutes, a senior IB officer came huffing and puffing and said, 'Sir, I don't know how, but these images are already running on television channels,'" he recalled.

Rejecting allegations that he had reached a "midnight deal" with the government, Wangchuk said he had no interest in political bargaining.

"I could have done that deal much earlier. I need not have sat on a 26-day hunger strike. I could have made much bigger deals. I could have even said, 'Make me the education minister.' If I wanted to make deals, I had many opportunities," he said.

The activist said the episode had severely damaged his faith in politicians.

"They broke the promise. So I've lost trust in all these leaders," he said.

Wangchuk joined the Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over the NEET issue and began his hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28. After his health deteriorated, he was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him. Wangchuk ended his 26-day fast on July 24 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night message on anti-paper leak measures. Photographs of the ministers offering him soup to end the fast later surfaced, triggering the controversy.