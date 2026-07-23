Sonam Raghuvanshi to be in jail again? Here's what SC said on honeymoon murder bail plea

The court was hearing the Meghalaya government’s appeal against the bail granted to Sonam. It said her continuing on bail at this stage could interfere with the trial.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a big blow to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale set aside her bail and ordered her to surrender before the trial court within three weeks.

The court was hearing the Meghalaya government’s appeal against the bail granted to Sonam. It said her continuing on bail at this stage could interfere with the trial.

However, the bench added that if the trial is not completed quickly, Sonam can file a fresh bail plea after six months.

What did SC say in its order?

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale set aside the bail orders passed in her favour and directed her to surrender within two weeks. The Court, however, said she would be at liberty to seek bail afresh before the trial court if the trial is not concluded within six months.

"We are inclined to observe that continued enlargement on bail of the respondent at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial. In such a matter, we are inclined to set aside the bail order. The respondent has been given two weeks to surrender. In the event of the trial not concluding within six months, the respondent can submit an application seeking bail," the Court said.

"On fact, we find that the respondent is not entitled to bail. It is not as if the respondent was not served with the grounds of arrest. There is a difference between non-service and giving adequate reasons thereunder. While the first category might vitiate the arrest, in the second one has to see the prejudice," the bench further said.

Rejecting the contention, the Supreme Court held that the present case did not involve complete non-service of the grounds of arrest but rather a challenge to the adequacy of the reasons furnished.

The Court further noted that Sonam had expressed satisfaction regarding the reasons behind her arrest at the relevant stage and therefore declined to examine whether it was a case of voluntary surrender or arrest.

The Court also clarified that even where there is non-compliance with the requirement of furnishing grounds of arrest, the investigating agency is not precluded from effecting a fresh arrest in accordance with law.

Setting aside the bail order, the Court held that both the courts below had erred in granting bail despite the seriousness of the allegations and the fact that earlier orders refusing bail had attained finality.

About Meghalya honeymoon muder case:

Sonam Raghuvanshi, 25, from Indore, had gone to Meghalaya for her honeymoon with husband Raja Raghuvanshi in May last year. The couple went missing during the trip, and Raja’s body was later found in a deep gorge a week after.

Investigation later revealed that Sonam had plotted with hired killers to murder her husband for money. She was arrested in June 2025.

A Shillong trial court had granted her bail in April, which the Meghalaya High Court upheld in late June. But on Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned that decision, saying Sonam did not deserve bail.