Sonali Phogat survived by her only daughter Yashodhara, know about the TikTok star and BJP leader's family

BJP Leader Sonali Phogat passes away suffering a heart attack in Goa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Sonali Phogat | Photo: PTI

Sonali Phogat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, actress and Tik-Tok star passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Goa. Phogat started her acting career in 2016 with the TV serial ‘Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma’. She also appeared in many Haryanvi and Punjabi films and music videos. 

Phogat was married to politician Sanjay Phogat was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hisar, Haryana in 2016. The actress is survived by her parents, three siblings, and a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat. 

Sonali's daughter Yashodhara Phogat is believed to be 10 years old. She is also survived by her parents and her siblings, who live in a small village in Hisar, Haryana.  Sonali Phogat gained immense popularity after appearing in the popular reality show Big Boss season 14 as a wildcard contestant in the year 2020.


Read: Sonali Phogat death: Know how BJP leader’s husband Sanjay died years ago under ‘mysterious circumstances’

