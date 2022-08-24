'Sonali Phogat said something fishy is going on': Sister Rupesh demands CBI probe

Sonali Phogat news (File)

BJP leader and former TikTok star Sonali Phogat's sister Rupesh has claimed that the politician had said before her death that "something fishy is going on". Phogat died on Monday night, prima facie, due to a heart attack but her family has raised suspicions of foul play.

"I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy is going on... later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up," Rupesh said.

She added that Sonali couldn't have had a heart attack as she was very fit. She demanded a CBI probe.

"My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," she added.

Goa DGP Jaspal Singh said the leader had complained of uneasiness when she was eating at the Curlies restaurant in Anjuna. She was taken to a hospital and was declared brought dead. Ruling out foul play, he said there were no injury marks on the body of the leader.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she appears to have died due to a heart attack.

According to Sonali's sister Ramon, she had told her mother on the phone that she was feeling uneasy after eating food and that somebody was conspiring against her.

The body was sent to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Bambolim for postmortem. Forensic experts at the GMCH will conduct the postmortem, Singh said.

Sonali had thousands of followers on social media. She contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections from Adampur and lost to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Bishnoi joined the BJP this year and relinquished his MLA seat.

Phogat's husband died in 2016 under mysterious circumstances.