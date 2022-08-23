What is Sonali Phogat's net worth? Here's how much she charged per day for Bigg Boss

Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack (File)

Sonali Phogat, a TikTok star and BJP leader, died on Monday, apparently due to a heart attack. At the time of her death, she was in Goa for an acting project.

Phogat was born in Hisar in 1979 and was very popular in the region. Her husband was a BJP leader who died under mysterious circumstances in 2016. She lived in the city with her teenage daughter. What is Sonali Phogat's net worth?

Sonali Phogat began her career with Doordarshan in 2006, on which appeared in a Haryanvi program as an anchor. She started her acting career in 2016. After her husband's death, she joined the BJP. In the meanwhile, she became widely popular on TikTok. In 2019, she contested the Haryana Assembly elections from Adampur but lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi. She was also featured in Bigg Boss 14.

Phogat used to live in Hisar's Sant Nagar where she had a luxurious house. She also has a flat in Noida Sector 52 and a plot of land in Hisar. She also owned a Mahindra XUV car.

In her election affidavit, Phogat's profession is acting and agriculture. Amar Ujala reported she used to charge Rs 20-25 lakh for a film and Rs 80,000 per episode in Bigg Boss.

In the poll affidavit, she said she had a wealth of Rs 25,61,000 movable and Rs 2, 48, 50,000 worth of immovable wealth.

Days before going to Goa, she met her erstwhile rival Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had joined BJP this year. She, however, said she would not forego her claim on the seat in which she had been working for over three years.