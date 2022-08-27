Search icon
Sonali Phogat's death: What was the 'obnoxious' substance Sudhir Sangwan forced BJP leader to drink?

Sonali Phogat death: The police's version is similar to the eyewitness account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

Sonali Phogat death (File)

Hours before she was brought dead to a Goa hospital, BJP leader Sonali Phogat was seen partying in the Curlies club. An eyewitness told Aaj Tak that Phogat was dancing with her staff when her condition started to worsen. 

Due to her being ill, the guests at the restaurant rushed toward her. The eyewitness last saw Sonali Phogat when she was taken to the toilet of the restaurant. They later got busy and thought it best not to interfere. 

The police's version is similar to the eyewitness account. They said on Friday that CCTV footage revealed her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder were seen forcibly making her drink some "obnoxious" substance. 

Then they took her to the washroom where she remained for a long time. In the morning, she was brought dead to the hospital of a suspected heart attack. 

The police later said the substance was a drug. Aaj Tak reported it was MDMA. 

On Saturday, police arrested an alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, and Curlies owner Edwin Nunes. 

They said Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh had confessed that they procured drugs from Gaonkar. 

Police said prima facie, Gaonkar sold drugs to the duo who made Phogat consume them inside the restaurant.

The family of Phogat has alleged Sangwan had raped her three years ago. They have alleged the duo murdered Sonali. 

Phogat's post-mortem report suggests she had blunt force injuries on her body. 

The police have arrested both Sangwan and Singh after registering a murder case against them. 

