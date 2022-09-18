Sonali Phogat murder case: CBI begins probe at Goa's Curlies restaurant, records staff's statement

CBI team with Forensic Analysis experts reached Goa's Curlies restaurant on Sunday morning

In the latest development in the BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived at the Curlies restaurant in Goa where the politician was given drugs.

The actor-politician was last seen at this nightclub, partying with her aides, who are the key suspects in the alleged murder.

On Saturday, the CBI team went to the Leoney Grand Resort, where Phogat and her aides stayed during the trip. The Goa Police have already arrested five persons in the case, including Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the BJP leader's two personal assistants accused with her murder.

The FSL team gathered evidence from the bathroom where Phogat stayed for about 2 hours during the intervening night of August 22 and 23. Videography and photography of the bathroom were conducted by the team. A team 3D mapping of the entire restro bar was also conducted.

Goa | CBI and Forensic officials reach nightclub 'Curlies' in Anjuna, for investigation in Sonali Phogat death case pic.twitter.com/0qSsLABB97 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Notably, this came after CBI officials and forensic specialists conducted a ten-hour investigation at the Grand Leone Hotel in Goa on Saturday to collect evidence from the rooms where Phogat, prime suspect Sudhir Sangwan, and Sukhwinder had stayed. The Goa police had already sealed off the rooms at the Grand Leone Hotel.

The CBI will re-examine the evidence gathered by Goa police. On September 15, the CBI re-registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the mysterious death of BJP politician and actor Sonali Phogat.

Curlies restaurant owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case. He was later granted bail.

The Curlies restaurant - one of Goa's most visited restaurants by tourists – was being demolished for allegedly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. A major portion of its beach shack and night club has already been razed following NGT orders.

The owners of the restaurant have moved the Supreme Court challenging the demolition action as the decision came at a time when the restaurant has been under the scanner due to the murder case.

The apex court has stayed further demolition of the restaurant until the next hearing on September 26.

