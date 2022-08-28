Sonali Phogat murder case: Drug peddler arrested by Goa Police, 5 held so far

Sonali Phogat | Photo: File

A drug peddler, identified as Rama Mandrekar, has been arrested by Anjuna Police in the matter, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, as per ANI report.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government will write to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured her family members on Saturday. Family members of Phogat met Khattar at his residence here Saturday evening and requested for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.

Phogat, 42, who found fame on TikTok, died under mysterious circumstances in Goa earlier this week. Police have so far arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

While Singh and Sagwan are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

