Sonali Phogat: Congress, AAP demand CBI inquiry into BJP leader's death

Sonali Phogat

BJP leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness.

Now, Congress and AAP have demanded an investigation into the cause of Sonali’s death. Sonali is survived by her daughter, who studies in a hostel of a private school. In 2016, her husband Sanjay Phogat was found dead at a farmhouse.

Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan tweeted condoling the death of Sonali Phogat and raised the demand for a CBI inquiry into the matter from the government.

Udaybhan tweeted, "Very sad news of the suspicious and sudden demise of actress Sonali Phogat from Haryana: Praying to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet. Express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I demand a CBI inquiry into the matter."

AAP leader Naveen Jaihind also raised questions about Phogat's death. He said that Sonali Phogat's death is suspicious. The government should get it investigated by the sitting judge of the High Court or the matter should be investigated by CBI.

On Monday, Phogat had gone to Goa with some of her employees. She complained of uneasiness while she was at 'Curlies' restaurant in Anjuna and was taken to St Anthony hospital in North Goa.

There is no foul play in the case, Goa Police chief Jaspal Singh told news agency PTI. "There are no external injury marks on the body," Mr Singh said.

"Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on," senior police official Jivba Dalvi said.

Sonali Phogat contested the 2019 Haryana election from Adampur as a BJP candidate. She lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was the Congress candidate.

Bishnoi joined the BJP and resigned as an MLA last month. He had met with Sonali Phogat last week amid speculation that she would be the BJP candidate from Adampur in by-elections.