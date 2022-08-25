Family's rape claim, post mortem and arrest of two associates: How Sonali Phogat's death turned into murky murder case

Sonali Phogat - File Photo

The mystery around the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat is deepening day by day. What was earlier seen as a case of cardiac arrest is now being probed with murder and conspiracy angles.

Thursday witnessed some key developments in the sensational case as the post-report mentioned that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body. Soon after, the police arrested the two associates of Phogat who had accompanied her to Goa on August 22.

Goa Police pressed a charge of murder against Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi who have been named as accused in the case, in which the cops are now also probing the angle of political conspiracy.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s family has alleged that she was raped and murdered by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. Her brother Rinku Dhaka told news agency ANI that Sangwan raped Phogat after adding drugs to her food.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s family has alleged that she was raped and murdered by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. Her brother Rinku Dhaka told news agency ANI that Sangwan raped Phogat after adding drugs to her food.

“She (Sonali) said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," the complaint read, as per ANI. Dhaka also claimed that Sangwan threatened Phogat of destroying her political and acting career, while seizing her phones, property records, ATM cards and house keys.

News18 quoted Goa Police Commissioner saying that former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda under the scanner. Phogat’s family has claimed that Kanda was linked one of the accused and was involved in the case. However, the former minister has not been named in the FIR as of now.

Phogat, who hailed from Hisar in Haryana and found fame on TikTok, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning. The cause was given as a suspected heart attack.

Dhaka, her brother, had alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed during the conversation and complained against her two colleagues, he claimed.

Three years ago, one of her aides had sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her, Dhaka further alleged in the police complaint.

Dhaka said the BJP leader had no plans at all to go to Goa. “She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought here as a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot, two rooms in hotel had been booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24, but rooms were only booked from August 21 to 22," Dhaka told ANI.