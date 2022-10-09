Sonali Phogat death: Family receives mysterious letters unveiling Rs 10 cr deal, involvement of political leaders

BJP leader Sonali Phogat (File photo)

BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat’s death case is taking new twists and turns each day, with the conspiracy behind her murder slowly being uncovered. As the two prime suspects remain in custody, Phogat’s family received two mysterious letters spilling some details of the murder.

As per ANI reports, the family of Sonali Phogat received two letters from anonymous senders a few days back. Aman Poonia has stated that both letters should be investigated as they hold important information regarding the case.

According to the contents of the first letter linked to the case, it was stated that a deal of Rs 10 crore was made in the murder case. The second letter received by Phogat’s family contains the names of political leaders have been mentioned.

Aman further stated that one letter was received one month ago, while the other one was received some days later. Aman also informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the election from Adampur.

While Sonali was the candidate from Adampur from the Bhartiya Janta Party, there were rumours that Rukesh will contest the polls as a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Clarifying this, Aman said, “Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the election from Adampur. We have no link with Aam Aadmi Party.”

"We are already in Bhartiya Janata Party. We will discuss it with people and then take a decision," he added, as per ANI reports.

Earlier, Sonali Phogat’s brother accused BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi of murdering his sister. The revelation was made by Rinku at Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat which was held in Hisar.

The Khap spokesperson Sandeep Bharti, while talking to ANI, said that after allegations by Sonali’s family members, Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat has decided that Kuldeep Bishnoi should explain his stand before Mahapanchayat.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat had died under mysterious circumstances in August while she was in Goa, and two of her close aides had confessed to her murder. It was suspected that they were eyeing her property and assets.

(With ANI inputs)

