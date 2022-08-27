Sonali Phogat death: CCTV videos show Sudhir Sangwan forcing her to drink liquid; family seeks CBI probe

Sonali Phogat with Sudhir Sangwan

Two viral CCTV videos have corroborated the police's version that BJP leader Sonali Phogat was partying with her PA Sudhir Sangwan in Goa's Curlies club hours before her death. In one video, Sangwan forces the BJP leader to drink a liquid. In the second video, he can be seen holding Phogat to stop her from falling as she staggers her way out of the club. After the videos emerged on social media, her family demanded a CBI probe from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who has written to the Goa government recommending the same.

"CM Khattar assured us there'll be a CBI probe and we'll get justice. Everything will come to the fore. It can be seen in the video that it was done forcefully. She told me that something wrong is being done to her after that her phone got off," Rupesh, Sonali Phogat's sister, told ANI.

The Goa Police had said Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh took the BJP leader to the club's washroom where they gave her the recreational drug methamphetamine.

The drugs were recovered from the bathroom.

This is CCTV footage allegedly of Sonali Phogat with Sudhir Sangwan of August 22. She can barely walk. Drunk or God knows what they drugs they gave her #SonaliDeathMystery#SonaliPhogat pic.twitter.com/gj5JDCW4bL — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 26, 2022

"Based on the disclosure of accused person Sudhir Sangwan, the drugs given to the deceased were seized from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant. The drugs have been identified as Metamemphatamine," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

The drugs were supplied by Dattaprasad Gaonkar who used to work in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort where they had been staying.

Sonali Phogat Murder Case Cctv Video Of Accused Sudhir Sangwan Giving Methamphetamine Drugs To Sonali Phogat In Goa#SonaliPhogat #cctv #drugs #infobug pic.twitter.com/kghqVunBlU — Infobug (@InfobugI) August 27, 2022

Police arrested Curlies owner Edwin Nunes and the alleged drug peddler Goankar on Saturday.

They had arrested Sonali's two staffers last week, accusing them of murder.

Phogat's brother has alleged that the duo had raped Sonali a few years ago and that they were involved in a theft at her house in Hisar last year. He also accused them of murdering Sonali for her property and money.

Haryana CM Khattar had promised he would recommend a CBI probe if the family demanded.

With inputs from ANI, IANS