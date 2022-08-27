Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

What is methamphetamine, the drug given to Sonali Phogat by Sudhir Sangwan in Curlies?

Sonali Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh made the BJP leader consume the drug during the party at Curlies restaurant in Goa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

What is methamphetamine, the drug given to Sonali Phogat by Sudhir Sangwan in Curlies?
Sonali Phogat

Further investigation into the death of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat has revealed that she was given the recreational drug methamphetamine by accused at the Goa restaurant, police said on Saturday, ANI reported.

"Based on the disclosure of the accused Sudhir Sangwan the drugs given to the deceased (Sonali Phogat) were seized from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant. The drugs have been identified as Metamemphatamine," Goa Police said.

Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh made the BJP leader consume the drug during the party at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, the police official said. The duo have been sent to 10-day police custody on Saturday.

What is methamphetamine, the drug given to Sonali Phogat?

Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It is chemically similar to amphetamine (drug) which is used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, a sleep disorder.

In its crystal form, methamphetamine looks like glass fragments or shiny, bluish-white rocks. It is usually a white, bitter-tasting powder or a pill.

READ | Noida Supertech twin towers: How waterfall implosion technique saves several months and money

Who supplied the drug in the Sonali death case?

Police have registered offences under the NDPS act against the owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes and Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was involved in supplying of drugs.

Phogat, a former TikTok star and contestant on the reality show Big Boss, died on August 23, a day after arrival in Goa. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.