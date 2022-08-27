What is methamphetamine, the drug given to Sonali Phogat by Sudhir Sangwan in Curlies?

Sonali Phogat

Further investigation into the death of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat has revealed that she was given the recreational drug methamphetamine by accused at the Goa restaurant, police said on Saturday, ANI reported.

"Based on the disclosure of the accused Sudhir Sangwan the drugs given to the deceased (Sonali Phogat) were seized from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant. The drugs have been identified as Metamemphatamine," Goa Police said.

Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh made the BJP leader consume the drug during the party at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, the police official said. The duo have been sent to 10-day police custody on Saturday.

What is methamphetamine, the drug given to Sonali Phogat?

Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It is chemically similar to amphetamine (drug) which is used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, a sleep disorder.

In its crystal form, methamphetamine looks like glass fragments or shiny, bluish-white rocks. It is usually a white, bitter-tasting powder or a pill.

Who supplied the drug in the Sonali death case?

Police have registered offences under the NDPS act against the owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes and Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was involved in supplying of drugs.

Phogat, a former TikTok star and contestant on the reality show Big Boss, died on August 23, a day after arrival in Goa.