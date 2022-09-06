Sonali Phogat death case: Pricey cars, furniture missing from BJP leader’s farmhouse; probe continues

BJP leader Sonali Phogat (File photo)

More twists and turns are emerging in the death case of Sonali Phogat, who was a BJP leader and a TikTok star from Haryana. As the probe by police and agencies is going deeper, new evidence linked to the accused Sudhir Sangwan is coming to the surface.

As per media reports surrounding the mysterious death of Sonali Phogat, it has been stated that the furniture and expensive cars parked in the BJP leader’s farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing, just as the Goa Police is probing the alleged murder case.

As per India Today reports, a complaint was filed regarding the missing items from her Haryana farmhouse. According to the complaint, Sonali Phogat possessed three vehicles, including a Mahindra Scorpio. The farmhouse itself is worth a whopping Rs 110 crore.

Phogat’s family has launched a series of allegations against Sudhir Sangwan, who was a close associate of the BJP leader and has been taken into custody regarding her death. The family has alleged that Sangwan was after Phogat’s wealth.

In a recent statement by Goa Police, the authorities implied that Sangwan had been eyeing Sonali Phogat’s lavish properties and assets, which might have contributed as a motive for her alleged murder.

According to Goa Police, Sangwan had plans to acquire the Rs 110 crore farmhouse from Sonali over the course of 20 years, giving her yearly payments. Sangwan reportedly wanted a deal where he only had to pay Rs 60,000 per year for the farmhouse.

Sangwan, along with another associate of Phogat, was accused of murdering the TikTok star and was later arrested by the Goa Police. The PA had also confessed to mixing drugs in Phogat’s water at a party and forcing her to consume them.

Sonali Phogat died on August 23 just a day after arriving in Goa. Her death was ruled a heart attack in the prima facia report by the doctors, while several “blunt force injuries” on her were reported during the post-mortem of the BJP leader.

READ | Sonali Phogat death case: Associate Sudhir Sangwan was eyeing BJP leader's property, alleges family