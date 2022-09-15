Sonali Phogat death case: CBI takes over probe in Goa, FIR against accused to be filed soon

BJP leader Sonali Phogat (File photo)

After constant requests by the family and the state government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe in the death case of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, who mysteriously passed away last month.

This development comes after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, seeking a CBI probe into the death of the Haryana BJP leader and popular TikTok star. Phogat’s family had also been pressing for a CBI probe into the death case.

After taking over the investigation, the central probe agency re-registered the FIR of Goa Police on a reference from the Ministry of Home Affairs which was routed to it through the Department of Personnel and Training, they said.

Teams of the CBI along with CFSL experts will reach Goa to collect documents and interact with the local police officials and doctors who had examined the former TV anchor after she was brought to the hospital, as per PTI reports.

Sonali Phogat, who was a prominent BJP leader from Hisar, Haryana, died in Goa in August, and the preliminary reports suggested that she had suffered a heart attack. The post-mortem reports released days after her death suggested a different story.

According to the reports, Phogat had suffered ‘multiple blunt force injuries before her death. The BJP leader was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on the intervening night of August 22-23 after heavy partying at Curlies restaurant at Anjuna beach.

In a CCTV footage of the restaurant that emerged after her death, she was seen dancing with her close aide Sudhir Sangwan. The aide is also purportedly seen forcing her to drink water which she instantly spits out.

Later, Sangwan reportedly admitted to mixing “obnoxious substances” in her water at the restaurant and forced her to drink it. The family of Phogat has alleged that Sangwan was eyeing her property and assets, which led him to murder her.

The Goa police had taken Sangwan and another one of Phogat’s aides into custody just a few days after her death, and the probe is being continued.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | After 150-day 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Congress hints at West to East tour next year