Sonali Phogat death case: Both associates arrested in Goa, cops probe 'political conspiracy' - Top updates

In a major breakthrough in the case, the PA of Sonali Phogat has been arrested by Goa Police in relation to her death conspiracy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

BJP leader Sonali Phogat (File photo)

In a major update in the death case of Sonali Phogat, the personal assistant of the BJP leader and his close aide have been arrested by the Goa Police. The authorities have taken Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and friend, Sukhwinder Singh, into custody on Thursday.

The Sonali Phogat death case is taking new twists and turns with each passing day, and the police are investigating this case from the angle of “political conspiracy” against the BJP leader. It is expected that the authorities will send summons to more people linked with this case soon.

Here are the top updates from Sonali Phogat's death case –

Recently, the post-mortem reports of Sonali Phogat were released. The reports mentioned that there were 'multiple force injuries' on her body, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier today, the Goa Police pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader. 

According to police reports, the two prime accused in the case - Sagwan and Wasi - had accompanied Phogat to Goa when she arrived in the coastal state on August 22.

Sonali Phogat’s family had earlier claimed foul play in her death, which was initially ruled as a heart attack. Phogat’s brother had claimed that she was murdered by her two associates in Goa.

On Thursday morning, Sonali Phogat's nephew Mohinder Phogat told PTI that the family has given consent for the postmortem with a rider that the entire procedure be video-graphed.

According to Phogat’s family, she had called her mother just a short while before her death, where she sounded concerned and had complained about her two colleagues who were there with her in Goa.

READ | Sonali Phogat death: Autopsy mentions 'blunt force injuries on body', murder charge pressed against her two associates

