Sonali Phogat death case: BJP leader ‘forcefully made to consume drugs’ by associates, says Goa Police

BJP leader Sonali Phogat (File photo)

The conspiracy surrounding the death of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat is unraveling as the Goa Police is heading the investigation with full force. Now, a major breakthrough has come forth in the alleged murder case, confirming the involvement of drugs.

According to the Goa Police, Sonali Phogat – BJP leader and TikTok star who passed away this week – was “forcefully made” to consume drugs sometime before her death. According to the authorities, the two accused in the murder case had forced Phogat to consume chemical substances.

As per ANI reports, the Goa IGP said, “...Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid & made her drink it...”

#WATCH | Sonali Phogat death: Goa IGP says,"...Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid & made her drink it..." pic.twitter.com/85aPyjuGy4 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

On Thursday, the Goa Police arrested Sonali Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and her close aide Sukhwinder Singh in relation to the death case, exploring the angle of a “political conspiracy” in her alleged murder, which happened on August 22.

Recently, the post-mortem reports of Sonali Phogat were released. The reports mentioned that there were 'multiple force injuries' on her body, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier this week, the Goa Police pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader.

Just a few hours after her death, Phogat’s family had come forward to claim foul play in her death, which was earlier ruled as a heart attack. According to Phogat’s family, she had called her mother just a short while before her death, where she sounded concerned and had complained about her two colleagues who were there with her in Goa.

The Goa Police is further probing the “political conspiracy” angle in her death and questioning the two prime accused in the case. The motive behind the murder of Sonali Phogat is still not known.

(With ANI inputs)

