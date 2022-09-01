Sonali Phogat death case: 46 injury marks found on BJP leader's body, may have been given a meth overdose

Sonali Phogat (File Photo)

In yet another shocking development in the gruesome murder case, the Goa Police on Wednesday found 46 marks of injuries on the body of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Initially, in the post-mortem report, it was mentioned that there were no injuries on Phogat's body.

According to the Goa Police, the markings were caused by Sonali's mishandling in the pub where she was doped with meth. There were attempts to keep her under control.

The Goa Polic statement on Wednesday contradicts an earlier story as the new evidence confirms that the BJP leader was dosed with MDMA.

What is MDMA

According to the United States National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the lead federal agency supporting scientific research on drug use and addiction, Methamphetamine (MDMA), or meth for short, is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system and is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, a sleep disorder

Crystal methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, is a kind of methamphetamine that resembles glass fragments or sparkling, bluish-white pebbles. It has a similar molecular structure to amphetamine.

Methamphetamine can be smoked, swallowed in the form of a pill or tablet, snorted, and injected after dissolving the powder in water or alcohol.

The accused in the Phogat case, Sangwan and Singh, "deliberately gave the victim an offensive chemical compound in a liquid" hours before she died on Tuesday morning, according to police.

“Methamphetamine can lead to myocardial infarction (heart attack); it can cause stroke. The drug can affect the heart, the brain, and the kidneys. It can result in the blood pressure shooting up suddenly. So, it is a very dangerous drug if there is an overdose,” Dr Rommel Tickoo, director of internal medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, said.

Effect on the brain

Meth increases dopamine levels in the brain. Dopamine, a naturally occurring neurotransmitter, is involved in body movement, motivation, and the reinforcement of rewarding behaviors. The drug's capacity to swiftly release large levels of dopamine in reward areas of the brain, according to NIDA, powerfully encourages drug-taking behavior, making the user desire to repeat the experience.

Sonali Phogat death case

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star and BJP leader from Hisar, Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss," died on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state (Goa) with two male companions.

While Phogat's family has raised the possibility of foul play in her death, her teenage daughter Yashodhara has reaffirmed her family's demand for a CBI investigation into the incident. " We want the CBI to look into this. We seek justice", she said. In connection with the investigation, the Goa Police have arrested five people, including two of Phogat's associates.