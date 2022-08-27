Sonali Phogat death: Brother Rinku Dhaka speaks on why BJP leader was allegedly murdered by Sudhir Sangwan

Sonali Sangwan (File)

Rinku Dhaka, Sonali Phogat's brother, has a theory about the BJP leader's alleged murder. He claimed Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Singh might have murdered Sonali Phogat for her property and money. Goa Police have booked the duo for murder and arrested them.

The police on Friday said Sangwan was seen forcing Phogat to drink an obnoxious substance inside a club where they had been partying. They also arrested a drug dealer and the owner of the club after it was revealed on Saturday that he had supplied methamphetamine to Sangwan which he forcibly made Phogat drink.

"After I reached Goa on August 23, I called up Sudhir to understand what happened. He told me that he was in the hotel room and the body was in the Goa Medical College... If you want to see the body, go there and if you have any work with me, meet me in the hotel. After seeing the body, I went to the police station following which Inspector Desai accompanied me to the hotel where Sudhir was staying. The inspector did all the talking with him."

He claimed the actor had said she was going to Goa to shoot a film.

"I didn't see any actor or film shoot. There was no one apart from Sudhir and Sukhwinder Singh," he added.

Dhaka said they killed her for money. He also accused Sangwan of carrying out a theft last year.

Phogat had reported a theft of jewelry, a licensed revolver, Rs 10 lakh cash, and valuables from her house in Hisar town.

Sonali`s brother-in-law, Kuldeep Phogat, said she was given poison and was locked in a washroom. "They hit her and there are bruises."

On Saturday, police arrested an alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, and Curlies owner Edwin Nunes.

They said Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh had confessed that they procured drugs from Gaonkar.

Police said prima facie, Gaonkar sold drugs to the duo who made Phogat consume them inside the restaurant.

With inputs from IANS