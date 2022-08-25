‘My mother deserves justice, culprits should be punished', says Sonali Phogat's 15-year-old daughter

Image credit: Instagram/Sonaliiphogat

Yashodhara Phogat, the daughter of BJP leader from Haryana and television personality Sonali Phogat, said on Wednesday that a proper probe into her mother's death is required from the government.

Yashodhara’s demand came amid the suspicion of Phogat’s family for something ‘fishy’ in her death.

“My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment,” the teenaged girl was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates.

Dhaka alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law during which she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.

He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

Hours before her death, Phogat had posted some pictures and videos of herself on Instagram, in which she was seen flaunting her pink dupatta.

Family agrees for post-mortem

Two days after the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa, a family member on Thursday said they had agreed to give their consent for the post-mortem, but on the condition that the procedure be video-graphed.

The autopsy was earlier scheduled at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday

But Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday said the family would allow the post-mortem only after Goa Police registered an FIR against the two persons.

On Thursday morning, Sonali Phogat's nephew Mohinder Phogat told PTI that the family had consented to the post-mortem with the rider that the procedure be video-graphed.

"The police have told us that the FIR in connection with our complaint will be filed after conducting the post-mortem," he said.

Phogat (42), the BJP leader from Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was "brought dead" at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

