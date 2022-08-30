Search icon
Sonali Phogat case: Daughter Yashodhara expresses dissatisfaction with current probe into BJP leader’s death

Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara Phogat has demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged murder of the BJP leader.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

Sonali Phogat case: Daughter Yashodhara expresses dissatisfaction with current probe into BJP leader’s death
Photo: ANI

Daughter of deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Yashodhara Phogat has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her mother’s death, expressing dissatisfaction with the current enquiry. Former TikTok star Sonali Phogat, whose death is under the lens for possible murder, died when she was in Goa on August 23. 

“I demand a CBI probe as I'm not satisfied with the current probe. No action is being taken. It's about justice for my mother, we won't stand back,” Yashodhara Phogat was quoted by ANI.

“CM (of Haryana) said that it'll happen but no action taken as of yet,” she added.

Goa Police have booked Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Singh for possible murder and arrested them.

Sangwan was seen forcing Phogat to drink an obnoxious substance inside a club where they had been partying, the police said on Friday. 

Police have also arrested a drug dealer and the owner of the club after it was revealed on Saturday that he had supplied methamphetamine to Sangwan which he forcibly made Phogat drink. 

