Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and TikTok star, dies in Goa

Sonali Phogat dead (File)

BJP leader Sonali Phogat has died in Goa of a heart attack. A TikTok star, Phogat had contested the 2019 elections from Haryana's Adampur and lost.

According to reports, Phogat died on Monday night due to a heart attack. She had posted a video on Instagram before her death. She also changed her profile picture.



She had gone to Goa with her staff.

She was defeated by Kuldeep Bishnoi in 2019 who joined the BJP this year and relinquished his seat. He is preparing for the Adampur bypolls.

Earlier this week, Bishnoi met Sonali Phogat met each other and discussed several political issues for over two hours.

After the meeting, however, Phogat told Dainik Jagran that she would not forego her claim to the seat. She said she had been working in the constituency for the last two years and that she wanted to contest the 2024 polls. She said she was ready to face the elections immediately. She said she had confidence in the party and that it would not ignore her hard work.

Sonali said Kuldeep Bishnoi had talked to her when he joined the BJP and said he would visit her soon.

Sonali Phogat had thousands of followers on TikTok when it was banned in India. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.