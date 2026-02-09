FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide

Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more

Punjab law college student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera; Watch

Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch

Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'

Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana

Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed accident in Kanpur

Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area

Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video

INDIA

Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video

The incident occurred near Rev-3 Mall around 3:15 pm, with eyewitnesses stating that the luxury sports car was cruising near the Ring Wala area when it suddenly swerved, hitting multiple vehicles.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video
A Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of billionaire businessman KK Mishra, veered out of control and rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle before climbing onto the pavement on Sunday noon, leaving six persons injured in Kanpur. The incident occurred near Rev-3 Mall around 3:15 pm, with eyewitnesses stating that the luxury sports car was cruising near the Ring Wala area when it suddenly swerved, hitting multiple vehicles.

Eyewitnesses describe chaotic scene

According to eyewitnesses on the scene, the speeding car first hit an auto-rickshaw and then proceeded to crash into a park Royal Enfield bike. As the car crashed into the bike, its rider was flung nearly 10 feet into the air. The car mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

"The accident occurred near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman K K Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area," DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava told reporters.

Medical condition claimed

The family has since claimed that Shivam suffers from a medical condition and experienced a seizure behind the wheel, causing him to lose control. "He has been suffering from these episodes for the last six months," a family member told police. However, the police are investigating the incident and verifying the medical claims.

Angry locals surround car

Following the crash, angry locals rushed to the spot and surrounded the car to block the driver of the luxury car. Witnesses have also alleged that private bouncers also came to the scene and made an attempt to rescue the driver inside the Lamborghini.

"I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around 4-5 people were injured in the incident," an eyewitness told news agency ANI.

Police face challenge in managing crowd

The police faced a separate challenge after the car was towed to Gwaltoli police station, where the Rs 12-crore vehicle drew large crowds of onlookers. Officers eventually covered the car with a tarp, a move critics alleged was meant to shield the high-profile family from scrutiny. DCP (Central) Atul Srivastava confirmed that an investigation is underway to verify the medical claims and the circumstances of the crash.

