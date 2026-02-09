Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video

The incident occurred near Rev-3 Mall around 3:15 pm, with eyewitnesses stating that the luxury sports car was cruising near the Ring Wala area when it suddenly swerved, hitting multiple vehicles.

A Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of billionaire businessman KK Mishra, veered out of control and rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle before climbing onto the pavement on Sunday noon, leaving six persons injured in Kanpur. The incident occurred near Rev-3 Mall around 3:15 pm, with eyewitnesses stating that the luxury sports car was cruising near the Ring Wala area when it suddenly swerved, hitting multiple vehicles.

Eyewitnesses describe chaotic scene

According to eyewitnesses on the scene, the speeding car first hit an auto-rickshaw and then proceeded to crash into a park Royal Enfield bike. As the car crashed into the bike, its rider was flung nearly 10 feet into the air. The car mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

"The accident occurred near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman K K Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area," DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava told reporters.

Medical condition claimed

The family has since claimed that Shivam suffers from a medical condition and experienced a seizure behind the wheel, causing him to lose control. "He has been suffering from these episodes for the last six months," a family member told police. However, the police are investigating the incident and verifying the medical claims.

Angry locals surround car

Following the crash, angry locals rushed to the spot and surrounded the car to block the driver of the luxury car. Witnesses have also alleged that private bouncers also came to the scene and made an attempt to rescue the driver inside the Lamborghini.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: An eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, says, "A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini… https://t.co/8zMpUvMTXq pic.twitter.com/es3CrOiTya — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

"I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around 4-5 people were injured in the incident," an eyewitness told news agency ANI.

Police face challenge in managing crowd

The police faced a separate challenge after the car was towed to Gwaltoli police station, where the Rs 12-crore vehicle drew large crowds of onlookers. Officers eventually covered the car with a tarp, a move critics alleged was meant to shield the high-profile family from scrutiny. DCP (Central) Atul Srivastava confirmed that an investigation is underway to verify the medical claims and the circumstances of the crash.