Son of liquor baron Ponty Chadha arrested in Delhi Airport for Rs 100 crore fraud case

Manpreet Singh Chadha was arrested in Delhi airport in connection with an alleged Rs 100 Crore fraud case. The economic offences wing of Delhi police arrested Manpreet Singh Chadha, son of liquor baron, Ponty Chadha, at the Indira Gandhi airport in New Delhi while he was leaving India for Phuket.

The airport officials and immigrant officers were alerted by a Look Out Notice(LOC) issued against Manpreet Chadha.

Manpreet Chadha, Vice Chairman of Wave Group, and other promoters belonging to the Wave Group has duped buyers of Rs 100 crore by promising them to build a high tech township in Ghaziabad.

They promised the client of buiding a township with a golf course, international school, college, shopping malls and helipad which his company failed to deliver.

A FIR was registerd aginst him and he was booked under Section 420(cheating) 406(criminal breach of trust), 120B(criminal conspiracy).

He will be produced before a local court today, said Additional CP Suvashis Choudhury.

Ponty Chadha was killed along with his younger brother in a farmhouse shootout over an alleged property dispute in South delhi on November 17, 2012.