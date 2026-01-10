Somnath Temple marks 1000 years: PM Modi offers prayers, participates in Omkar Mantra chanting

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he felt "blessed" to be in Somnath, calling it a proud symbol of our civilisational courage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday marked 1000 years of the Somnath Temple since the attack in 1026. He offered prayers at the temple, which is revered as the first among the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and has a significant place in India's spiritual heritage. PM Modi arrived at Somnath Temple to attend the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which is being organised from January 8-11. He also participated in the 72-hour-long 'Aum' chants at the revered temple.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he felt "blessed" to be in Somnath, calling it a proud symbol of our civilisational courage."Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome," PM Modi wrote.

"Jai Somnath! Today's welcome was very special," PM Modi said in another post on X.



On January 11 at around 9:45 am, the Prime Minister will participate in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession held to honour the countless warriors who sacrificed their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The procession will feature a symbolic march of 108 horses, representing valour and sacrifice. Thereafter, at around 10:15 am, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at the Somnath Temple. At approximately 11 am, he will participate in and address a public function in Somnath. Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from January 8 to January 11, 2026, marks the 1,000th anniversary of Mahmud of Ghazni's first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026.



The attack marked the beginning of a long period during which the temple was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt over centuries. Despite this, Somnath never ceased to exist in the collective consciousness of the people. The cycle of the temple's devastation and revival is unparalleled in world history. It demonstrated that Somnath was never merely a stone structure, but a living embodiment of belief, identity, and civilisational pride.



Somnath continues to be a centre of active worship. Annual footfall remains consistently high, ranging between 92 and 97 lakh devotees (Nearly 98 lakh pilgrims visited the temple in 2020). Rituals such as Bilva Pooja attract over 13.77 lakh devotees, while Maha Shivratri 2025 witnessed 3.56 lakh devotees.On Kartak Sud 1, Diwali day, November 12, 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the ruins of Somnath and expressed his resolve to rebuild the temple, viewing its restoration as essential to reviving India's cultural confidence. The reconstruction, carried out with public participation, culminated in the consecration of the present temple on May 11, 1951, in the presence of then-President Rajendra Prasad. This year marks 75 years since the historic 1951 ceremony, reaffirming India's civilisational self-respect. Revered as the first among the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, the Somnath Temple complex stands majestically along the Arabian Sea, crowned by a 150-foot shikhar, symbolising enduring faith and national resolve.



