‘Someone’s opinion not important’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hits out at Prashant Kishor

Election specialist Prashant Kishor has sparked rumours that he will be joining Bihar politics soon, after which he criticized the rule of current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state, saying that “new thinking and new effort” is required to revive the state.

Hitting back at the poll expert, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that “someone’s opinion is not important” when it comes to the development in the state, and that the people of Bihar already know the work that the current government has done in the state.

Saying that Prashant Kishor’s opinion on this matter is “not important”, Nitish Kumar said, “You people know whether we have done good in Bihar or not. Someone's opinion is not important. What is important is the truth. People know our work. You all know what work has been done and how much work has been done.”

While speaking to reports, the Bihar CM further added, “Since you know, I request you to give the response yourself. When someone says anything, we should respond to the comments but in this case, you can do that yourself, since you know what the reality is.”

This comes a day after Prashant Kishor questioned the development in Bihar under the 30-year leadership of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, saying that they had left the state as one of the poorest and backward areas in the country.

The election strategist had said, “The amount of truth that is there in their claims of development of Bihar during their respective tenures, it is also a truth that even after the 30-year rule of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar, Bihar is the most backward and the poorest state of the country.”

A few days ago, Kishor had also hinted at joining Bihar politics shortly after rejecting an offer to join the Congress party. He had posted a tweet about “new beginnings” on social media, with the statement “shuruat Bihar se (starting from Bihar)”, giving rise to rumours that he is launching or joining a political party.

