Union Minister and BJP leader Raksha Khadse on Sunday, i.e., filed a complaint against a few boys, alleging that they harassed her minor daughter and other girls during the Sant Muktai Yatra in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, India Today reported.

“Sant Muktai Yatra takes place in the area every year on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Two days ago, my daughter went for the yatra. Some youths harassed her. I went to the police station to lodge a complaint against them,” Khadse said while speaking to reporters.

The accused allegedly grabbed the collar of the union minister's security personnel, threatening him. Moreover, some of them possess criminal backgrounds and are associated with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction MLA Chandrakant Patil, the report said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned the incident, saying that some of them have been arrested.

"There are some officials of a party who have done such a thing. It is a cheap act; the police have registered a case, and some have been arrested. This kind of harassment is wrong; they cannot be forgiven, and strict action will be taken against them," he said.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.