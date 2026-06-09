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Some relief for Khan Sir: Educator gets interim protection from arrest in Coaching Firing case

In the Coaching firing case, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections. In the latest development, Khan sir has got interim relief from arrest in the case.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 09:17 AM IST

Some relief for Khan Sir: Educator gets interim protection from arrest in Coaching Firing case
Khan Sir gets interim protection from arrest in Coaching Firing case(Source:ANI)
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Educator Faisal Khan, known popularly as Khan Sir, has been granted interim protection from arrest in the recent firing incident outside his coaching institute in Patna. The educator sought anticipatory bail in the Khan Sir coaching institute controversy. 

On June 2, shots were reportedly fired outside the institute, leaving a security guard injured. Following the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Kadamkuan Police Station under Section 109 of the BNS and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act against three individuals, including Khan Sir. 

The FIR stemmed from a video that showed two guards allegedly being fired, and who were subsequently arrested. Upon verification of the video footage, the police identified and detained two guards associated with the institute. Based on the investigation into the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections.

(This is a developing story, refresh for latest updates)

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