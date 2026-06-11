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Some relief for Abhishek Banerjee in signature forgery case; Calcutta HC grants 3-week protection; details inside

Abhishek Banerjee has been ordered to appear before the probe agency today in the Signature forgery case; however, the court granted him protection from coercive action for three weeks.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 12:55 PM IST

Some relief for Abhishek Banerjee in signature forgery case; Calcutta HC grants 3-week protection; details inside
Some relief for Abhishek Banerjee in signature forgery case (Representational image,Source: ANI)
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The Calcutta High Court has directed  Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the investigating agency today at 6 pm in connection with the MLA signature forgery case. The court has also granted protection against coercive action to the TMC MP Banerjee for a period of three weeks.

Abhishek Banerjee gets interim protection in Signature Forgery case

According to the court, Banerjee cannot be compelled to produce the allegedly forged document, and the investigation agency must secure it through legal avenues of search and seizure, according to LiveLaw reports.  Justice Kaushik Chanda ordered Abhishek to appear before the CID on Thursday as per their summons and cooperate with the probe.

The court also said no coercive action can be taken against him till the next hearing, which is scheduled two weeks later. Abhishek Banerjee had filed a plea in the Calcutta High Court seeking protection in the signature scandal. As part of the probe, Abhishek had been asked to submit the party’s original resolution copy sent to the Assembly Speaker about appointing office bearers. On Thursday, advocate Ayan Bhattacharya represented the Diamond Harbour MP, stepping in for Kalyan Banerjee. 

What is the Signature Forgery case?

The controversy started on May 20 when Abhishek submitted a copy of the meeting resolution book. It had an attendance sheet showing 70 MLAs present at the May 6 meeting. On May 27, two AITC MLAs complained to the Speaker, claiming that no resolution on LoP selection was passed on May 6. They said they only signed the resolution book on May 19.

The MLAs also alleged the May 6 resolution was “fabricated”, and 14 signatures were in block letters. TMC later suspended those two MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, for anti-party activities. Based on a complaint by the Assembly’s Principal Secretary, police registered a case on May 27 under BNS sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The CID took over the case on May 28.

The West Bengal CID has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team to probe allegations that TMC MLAs’ signatures were forged.

 

 

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