'Some people working like BJP mouthpiece': Mamata slams Maharashtra Governor over imposition of President's rule

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday weighed in on Maharashtra political situation, targeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, the chief minister said there are some people who are working like a "BJP mouthpiece."

"There are some people who are working like a BJP mouthpiece. In my state also you have seen people trying to run a parallel government," Mamata said.

President's Rule was imposed in the state on Thursday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. The Shiv Sena's demand of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years was not accepted by the BJP.

After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to enlist the support of NCP and Congress for a coalition government.

Since Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it will need both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number.

NCP and Congress are currently engaged in talks among themselves and will present a deal to the Shiv Sena, including a common minimum programme before joining hands with the party that has a diametrically opposite ideology.