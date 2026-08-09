'Some people tried to mislead Gen Z': Dharmendra Pradhan on why he quit after student NEET protest row

Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Gen Z was misled during NEET paper leak protests that led to his July 25 resignation. Speaking in Sambalpur, he said he urged PM Modi to address student concerns.

Former Union education minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday broke his silence on his resignation and said Gen Z was misled during the protests over the NEET paper leak controversy that eventually led to his resignation. He added that he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acknowledge and address the concerns of the protesters.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for Padma awardees in Sambalpur, Pradhan said he had met PM Modi and sought his permission to acknowledge the aspirations of the younger generation rather than allow their grievances to be exploited for political ends. “Modi agreed and later addressed the issue himself,” he said.

“I have been a victim of Gen Z. For some time, the way this whole episode unfolded, I felt some people tried to mislead the children of the new generation,” Pradhan said.

“I met the Prime Minister and requested him to agree to the desire of Gen Z. I told him to allow me to acknowledge this in front of the children. I never staked my personal honour in the matter,” he said. “The Prime Minister accepted this, and later he himself spoke about it in front of the children.”

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak

Pradhan resigned on July 25 amid weeks of student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. In his resignation note, he had said the move was aimed at ensuring that “anti-national forces” did not exploit the agitation, that the unity of the country remained intact and that the future of students did not get “entangled in legal complexities”. “It is not a matter of individual prestige for me,” he had said in the note.

Pradhan had also said the government had acted immediately after irregularities were reported in the May 3 NEET-UG examination. The probe was handed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the test was cancelled and a re-examination was conducted on June 21, with results declared on July 16.

He said he had taken responsibility from the beginning and would not allow the prospects of meritorious students to be affected by the examination system. “From the very first day, I took responsibility for this, and I never turned away from this situation,” he said.

'20 crore children of new generation': Pradhan on India's future

On Saturday, Pradhan said India’s young population would be crucial to the country’s ambition of becoming a global power. “Every year, around two crore children are born in India. If we look at those between the ages of 15 and 25, within a period of 10 years, there will be 20 crore children of the new generation on whose shoulders India will become a global leader,” Pradhan said.

BJD hits back at Pradhan over handling of protests

His remarks come as PM Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat have stepped up efforts to engage with Gen Z, which has emerged as a major political force following the protests. BJD’s Sambalpur district president and former minister Rohit Pujari hit back at Pradhan, saying the BJP leader had been criticised over the handling of the student protests