Some people hellbent to dent my image; they have given 'supari': PM Modi at Vande Bharat launch

PM Modi was addressing a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station after flagging off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some people are hellbent to dent his image and are colluding with people inside and outside the country, and have given a "supari" (contract) for this.

“Earlier, governments were busy in vote bank appeasement but we are busy satisfying people,” the prime minister said.

“They (the previous governments) considered one family as the first family of the country and ignored the poor and middle class. Railways is a living example of this,” he added.

He said some people are hell-bent to dent his image and are colluding with the people inside and outside the country. “They gave a 'supari' for it,” the prime minister added.

 

