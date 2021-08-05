'Some people are engaged in self-goals': PM Modi takes jibe at opposition as India wins Bronze

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing. During this, he said that the food sent from the centre used to be looted in the earlier government, but it is not happening now. The PM told the beneficiaries that he got a lot of satisfaction from their courage, faith and truth.

While addressing the event, PM Modi heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that the double engine government of UP has changed the world sees the state. The confidence that this state can become a capable state has been born in the last few years. For the first time in the history of UP, an atmosphere of fear has arisen among the criminals. Our UP CM is also a yogi and also a karma yogi, he said.

PM Modi said that August 5 will be remembered in history. The date, he said marked three significant developments in the country. It marked the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and also a year of laying the foundation stone of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Today, also marked the triumph of the Indian men`s hockey team over Germany in the Tokyo Olympics, said PM Modi.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the PM said, "It is also a coincidence that today, this event is being organized for 15 crore people of UP. On one hand, our youth are achieving new highs for India and are aiming for victory, while some people in the country are engaged in self-goal for political selfishness," he said.

"What the country wants, what the country is achieving, how the country is changing, they are not concerned with it. On one hand, our youth are winning by scoring goals, while on the other hand, some people are continuously insulting the public due to their political selfishness. This great country cannot become hostage to such selfish and anti-national politics. No matter how much these people try to stop the development of the country, this country is not going to stop. Challenging every difficulty, the country is progressing rapidly on every front," he added.

Targeting the opposition over disrupting the proceedings of the Parliament, the PM said, "They are trying to stop the Parliament, but the country is making records on every front. The country was making records and these people are trying to stop the Parliament. The success of the Olympics, the success of vaccination, the collection of GST at a record level shows that the economy is gaining momentum," he said.