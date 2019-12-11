Some oppn parties speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Amendment Bill, says PM Modi

Ahead of the discussions on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha today, BJP held its Parliamentary party meeting which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other key leaders.

Speaking at the parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi said that the opposition parties are speaking the same language as Pakistan on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

PM Modi also said that CAB will be written in golden letters for people who are persecuted on the basis of religion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi told after BJP Parliamentary party meeting.

The opposition has remained critical of the government over the Citizenship Amendment Bill saying that it is against the minorities and is unconstitutional.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday following a 12-hour long debate, during which Home Minister Amit Shah answered queries and doubts of the opposition following which it was put to vote.

Also read Centre slams Federal US Commission on religious freedom over 'unwarranted' comments on CAB

CAB will today be introduced in Rajya Sabha and it is expected that Rahya Sabha too will experience extensive discussions on the controversial bill.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah government to ethnically cleanse the north-east. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service."

Also read Can the government pass Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha? Here are the numbers

Meanwhile, the BJP has asserted that the Bill will allow refugees from minorities communities like the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, and Parsi coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan to be eligible for Indian citizenship.

The move aims at providing protection to minority refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, relaxing the requirement of stay from 11 to 6 years.