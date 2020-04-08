'Some do not have option to work from home': Tributes pour in for Indian Army paratroopers martyred in LoC op

Five Special Forces commandos of Indian Army's 4 Parachute Regiment were martyred as they foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistan supported terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district last week.

The soldiers were killed in a fierce exchange of fire with a group of terrorists which had infiltrated from across the LoC in Keran sector of north Kashmir, officials had said on Sunday. Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, Havaldar Davendra Singh, Sepoy Bal Krishan, Sepoy Amit Kumar and Sepoy Chhatrapal Singh lost their lives as they eliminated five terrorists, at times fighting hand to hand, before falling.

The operation began on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, the officials said.

A picture of the squad of 4 Para Special Forces Commandos being deployed on the snowy terrain of Rangdori Behak became the last image they would feature in.

Condemning the reprehensible act of Pakistan as the world is fighting Coronavirus, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju said, "Operation Rangdori Behak was an operation conducted over five days by a formation in which we were successfully able to neutralise five terrorists who had infiltration from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)."

“Our gallant warriors eliminated 5 terrorists. Reprehensible Pak act of pushing infiltrators, when the world is fighting Coronavirus"#ChinarCorpsCdr pays tribute to the #braveheart who made the #SupremeSacrifice in defence of the Nation.#IndianArmy #HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/K7v3OsBKIo — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 7, 2020

Complimenting the jawans for successfully completing the mission despite "extremely challenging condition", he said, "This operation clearly shows the complicity of Pakistan in aiding and abetting infiltration and as a consequence, terrorism in the Valley."

"This act of Pakistan is especially reprehensible as when the whole world is fighting COVID-19, here is Pakistan which is aiding and abetting infiltration," Lt Gen Raju said.

In this operation five brave soldiers were martyred in the defence of our nation, he said.

He paid a tribute to the five men and their families on behalf of the entire Chinar Corps.

In the message to the countrymen, he said: "I would like to assure the countrymen that while you are busy fighting the pandemic of COVID-19, we, who are deployed along the LoC will take all the action to guard the LoC and allow no mischief by Pakistan."

People on social media paid rich tributes to the martyred jawans with many noting that the soldiers on the border do not have the option to work from home as many in India are doing during lockdown.

Paratrooper Davender Rana reaches home at Uttarakhand for the final journey. Salute your sacrifice gallant Commando. Tha nation owes you a tribute. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/Ck9KTvtTOR — Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (@Ptr6Vb) April 7, 2020

This is how Special Forces squad was dropped to cut off infiltrating terrorists. Sad coincidence that a cornice in snow gave way, & they were forced into a close quarter, contact space battle with terrorists, & paid a heavy price Important for citizens to see tough conditions https://t.co/pnxOKP9do2 pic.twitter.com/rGSK07HC4D — Lt Gen Satish Dua (@TheSatishDua) April 7, 2020

Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted, "We’re staying at home to save our lives ..They were airdropped on the snow on the front line to save our lives. I salute them & their families & will never complain about being locked down. R.I.P."