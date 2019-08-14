Solve your issues with India bilaterally, Russia tells Pakistan

In another reality check on Jammu and Kashmir for Pakistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told his Pak counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to solve issues with India bilaterally.

In a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow "emphasised the need for de-escalation of tensions, and that there is no alternative to resolve differences between Pakistan and India except bilaterally through political and diplomatic means."

Qureshi who has been dialling global capitals had called Moscow to rake up Kashmir issue.

In fact, the release from Pakistan also acknowledged the Russian stance.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov ... underlined the importance of resolution of all outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means," the Pakistani foreign ministry statement said.

Over the weekend, Russia became the first member of the permanent five of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's decision to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories.

The Russia ministry of foreign affairs, in response to a question, said, "Change in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its division into two union territories are carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India."

Echoing India's policy, Russian foreign ministry recalled Shimla and Lahore accords and said, "We hope that the differences between them will be resolved by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999."

Both agreements call for no third party mediation and resolution of issues between the two south Asian countries bilaterally.